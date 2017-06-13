autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Prototype Reveals Interior For the First Time

 
13 Jun 2017, 9:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's been a while since we last saw a 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 prototype, but this is the first time that we can take a good look at the future model's interior.
As most of you have probably noticed already, this is most likely not the exact same G63 that you will get to see on the streets but with just a tiny bit of camouflage on it.

We say this because, if you look closely, there are a couple of details that don't quite make sense on a G-Class that's been touched by Mercedes-AMG engineers and designers.

First of all, that three-bar grille has nothing in common with the usual single-bar grille found on every other modern AMG model. Second of all, the car in question seems to be rather cheaply specced, since it has old-school halogen headlights and the dashboard features analog instrumentation.

On the plus side, the visible part of the center console is production-ready, and we can check out the E-Class Coupe-like AC vents, which give the cockpit a more aeronautical feel. As you can see, the extra width of the chassis makes for a much roomier cockpit, with the additional space being most noticeable between the seats and the doors.

Engine-wise, the all-new G63 is expected to feature the same version of the AMG-developed M177 engine as the latest Mercedes-AMG E63, but with a small difference in output. The twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 develops up to 612 PS and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque in the E63 S 4Matic+, so we're expecting around 580 PS in the G-Wagen.

Paired with a multi-clutch automatic transmission, a more street-friendly version of 4Matic all-wheel-drive and a multi-link front axle, the model should drive a lot better on paved roads. There are also rumors of either air suspension or electronically controlled dampers.

Sadly, there's a good chance that the front differential lock will go the way of the Dodo in the new G-Class, mostly because there wouldn't be a lot of room for it with an independent front suspension. That said, the decision to skip it will bring a substantial contribution to the massive weight reduction that is expected from the second-generation Gelandewagen, since the car is supposed to shed up to 400 kg (882 pounds) on some versions.
2019 mercedes-amg g63 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz G-Class mercedes-Benz G-Class spyshots gelandewagen
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74