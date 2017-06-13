2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Prototype Reveals Interior For the First Time

It's been a while since we last saw
a 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 prototype, but this is the first time that we can take a good look at the future model's interior.
As most of you have probably noticed already, this is most likely not the exact same G63
that you will get to see on the streets but with just a tiny bit of camouflage on it.
We say this because, if you look closely, there are a couple of details that don't quite make sense on a G-Class
that's been touched by Mercedes-AMG
engineers and designers.
First of all, that three-bar grille has nothing in common with the usual single-bar grille found on every other modern AMG model. Second of all, the car in question seems to be rather cheaply specced, since it has old-school halogen headlights and the dashboard features analog instrumentation.
On the plus side, the visible part of the center console is production-ready, and we can check out the E-Class Coupe-like
AC vents, which give the cockpit a more aeronautical feel. As you can see, the extra width of the chassis makes for a much roomier cockpit, with the additional space being most noticeable between the seats and the doors.
Engine-wise, the all-new G63 is expected to feature the same version of the AMG-developed M177 engine as the latest Mercedes-AMG E63
, but with a small difference in output. The twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 develops up to 612 PS and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque in the E63 S 4Matic+, so we're expecting around 580 PS in the G-Wagen.
Paired with a multi-clutch automatic transmission, a more street-friendly version of 4Matic all-wheel-drive and a multi-link front axle, the model should drive a lot better on paved roads. There are also rumors of either air suspension or electronically controlled dampers.
Sadly, there's a good chance that the front differential lock will go the way of the Dodo in the new G-Class, mostly because there wouldn't be a lot of room for it with an independent front suspension. That said, the decision to skip it will bring a substantial contribution to the massive weight reduction that is expected from the second-generation Gelandewagen, since the car is supposed to shed up to 400 kg (882 pounds) on some versions.