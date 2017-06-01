autoevolution

Volkswagen Built an Arteon V6 Prototype, Is Considering a Shooting Brake

 
1 Jun 2017, 13:56 UTC ·
by
You can criticize Volkswagen all you want, but the Germans are always willing to explore new niches. Despite cutting several models after Dieselgate, they are now ready to diversify again, and the Arteon four-door coupe could receive both a V6 version and a Shooting Brake body.
First, let's talk about the junk in the trunk. Dr. Elmar-Marius Licharz, head of the product line for medium and full-size cars, told Auto Express: “I would like to make an [Arteon] shooting brake – these plans are underway, but it’s not yet final.”

Are we back to the good-old-days when VW officials said they wanted something and a year later it was on sale? The Arteon would be a good indication of that. Of course, there's Mercedes' decision to discontinue two Shooting Brake models after one generation. But Porsche has just done the opposite thing with the Panamera. Perhaps the best thing of all is that none of the Arteon's price competitors (BMW 4 Series GC and Audi A5 Sportback) have a wagon-like version.

The four-door coupe has just been launched in Europe and replaces the CC, though it is much larger. Despite this, its engine range is exclusively made up of turbocharged 2-liter units, with a 1.5 TSI scheduled for later this year.

At the other end of the spectrum, a V6 Arteon is being considered, and the prototype has already been built. “If we build a six-cylinder engine – we are discussing it for the Arteon, we have created one already in a prototype vehicle – it will be one which you can also use in the Atlas and vice versa," the same official said.

The Atlas already has a 3.6-liter V6 engine that's naturally aspirated. You need one of those if you want to sell crossovers in America. Some might interpret that as meaning that a turbocharged V6 is in the pipeline. But we're not so sure. Usually, when VW means "turbo," it says "turbo," so the Arteon might just get the same 280 HP engine as its platform-sharing crossover cousin. Considering the U.S. launch is scheduled for 2018, and there's still testing to be done, we think we're right on the money with this one.

Of course, we remember the Design Vision GTI, with its 3.0L twin-turbocharged and direct-injected VR6 engine pushing roughly 500 horsepower. A four-door coupe version of that would be sweet.



