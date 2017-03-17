China-Made 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Has Superb Taillights

Skoda sometimes mentions that China is it's biggest market, and we know most models are produced locally. The Rapid is very popular there, but today we've discovered that the Octavia facelift looks even worse when it leaves Chinese factories than it does Czech ones.





Of the two body styles, the China-made Scout looks the worst. It's riding on what look like 16-inch wheels with equally small tires. What's more, the dual headlight design is even uglier when you take out all the LED magic and install regular xenon projectors. The



Still, it's the Octavia sedan that surprised us the most, as it features a totally different taillight design that looks remarkably similar to that of the bigger Superb, borrowing even the 3D cut.



We made a little collage so that you guys can spot the increased width more easily. It's said that the sedan will be offered with an 116 hp 1.2-liter or a 150 hp 1.4-liter turbo. The wagon will have the latter too, but its base engine will be a naturally-aspirated 110 hp 1.6-liter.



During the press days at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier announced that the new Kodiaq SUV will be produced in China. The Czech carmaker will use the firm partnership between the Volkswagen Group and the local SAIC Motor. It's already yielded tremendous sales with the Yeti SUV.



