autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

China-Made 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Has Superb Taillights

 
17 Mar 2017, 13:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Skoda sometimes mentions that China is it's biggest market, and we know most models are produced locally. The Rapid is very popular there, but today we've discovered that the Octavia facelift looks even worse when it leaves Chinese factories than it does Czech ones.
Local magazine Auto Ifeng has just published photos of the updated Xavoda Octavia, which they understand will be on sale later this year. The Shanghai Auto Show is coming up next month, and that's where we bet it will be revealed, along with the re-named VW Arteon.

Of the two body styles, the China-made Scout looks the worst. It's riding on what look like 16-inch wheels with equally small tires. What's more, the dual headlight design is even uglier when you take out all the LED magic and install regular xenon projectors. The Scout is also missing its roof rack.

Still, it's the Octavia sedan that surprised us the most, as it features a totally different taillight design that looks remarkably similar to that of the bigger Superb, borrowing even the 3D cut.

We made a little collage so that you guys can spot the increased width more easily. It's said that the sedan will be offered with an 116 hp 1.2-liter or a 150 hp 1.4-liter turbo. The wagon will have the latter too, but its base engine will be a naturally-aspirated 110 hp 1.6-liter.

During the press days at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier announced that the new Kodiaq SUV will be produced in China. The Czech carmaker will use the firm partnership between the Volkswagen Group and the local SAIC Motor. It's already yielded tremendous sales with the Yeti SUV.

The Czech brand aims to double its sales volume in China to 300,000 units at the end of 2016 to 600,000 vehicles by 2021, and the Octavia is a core model. Too bad it looks so weird!
Skoda Octavia Scout 2017 Skoda Octavia Skoda China
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65