autoevolution

First VW Arteon Reviews Raise Questions About Price and Suspension

 
9 Jun 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Passat CC wasn't perfect either, but it wasn't outrageously expensive. It seems that the first reviews are just as underwhelmed with the Arteon as we are.
When Volkswagen flies you to Hanover, puts you up in a nice hotel and gives you a €50,000 coupe to test drive, you tend to say lots of positive things. But all the reviews we've read or seen so far suggest the Arteon is barking up the wrong tree.

Like its predecessor, the four-door coupe is based on the Passat and packs the same 2.0 TSI and TDI engines. However, the Arteon is noticeably longer because Volkswagen wanted a big trunk and legroom to compete with the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

So how does this rivalry work, exactly? Well, if you want a 6-cylinder BMW 4er, you're probably going to spend €55,000 for the 430d xDrive four-door. An equivalent Arteon would have a twin-turbo 2.0-liter TDI and set you back from €51,600.

They got the storage part right, as the liftback trunk of the VW model is way bigger and more practical. It's also got the most legroom in the class, apparently. But the Arteon is missing out in other departments.

For example, the driving experience isn't as engaging as it premium rivals, which is exactly what you'd expect from the Passat platform.

Also, comments are being made about the suspension, even though German roads are known for being the smoothest around. An unnerving thump can sometimes be felt and heard. It's something we've seen a lot of MQB-based cars, like te Passat, Tiguan or Octavia. Travel at around 50% and the potholes seem bigger than they should be.

Now, we're not saying that the Arteon is bad. In fact, it's probably going to do better than its predecessor. For around €6,000 more than the equivalent mid-sized VW sedan, you get a premium-like experience. But if you think that it looks beautiful, it might be time for your annual eye exam.



Volkswagen Arteon Volkswagen MQB ACC 2.0 TDI
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52