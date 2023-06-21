Volkswagen MEB Production Exceeds 1,000,000 Electric Vehicles Woldwide

Back in 2017, when the Volkswagen Group was in hot waters over the Dieselgate scandal, the German automaker proudly announced that it was pivoting to electric propulsion. Best described as the backbone of Volkswagen's electrification strategy, the MEB platform spawned in excess of 1,000,000 vehicles produced at no fewer than eight plants worldwide.

42 photos Photo: Volkswagen / Skoda / Cupra / Audi / edited