New Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB Will Make European Debut at 2023 VW Bus Festival

Best known for his iconic roles in the Star Wars prequel films, Trainspotting, and Black Hawk Down, the one and only Ewan McGregor has been tasked with unveiling the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB for the European market at the VW Bus Festival. Scheduled for June 23 through June 25 in Hanover, where the German automaker builds the commercial and five-seat versions of the zero-emission van, the LWB will be offered in this part of the world with an optional 85-kWh battery pack.

42 photos Photo: Volkswagen / edited