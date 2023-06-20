New Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB Will Make European Debut at 2023 VW Bus Festival

Best known for his iconic roles in the Star Wars prequel films, Trainspotting, and Black Hawk Down, the one and only Ewan McGregor has been tasked with unveiling the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB for the European market at the VW Bus Festival. Scheduled for June 23 through June 25 in Hanover, where the German automaker builds the commercial and five-seat versions of the zero-emission van, the LWB will be offered in this part of the world with an optional 85-kWh battery pack.
Volkswagen also waxes lyrical about its 210-kW electric motor, with said kilowatts converting to 286 metric ponies or 282 horsepower. In this configuration, the ID. Buzz LWB needs 7.9 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (that would be 62 miles per hour and 7.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour).
Prospective customers will further be offered a dual-motor option. Marketed as GTX, the range-topping powertrain belts out 250 kW (339 ps or 335 hp). Over in the United States, this configuration was revealed with "about 330 horsepower." The ID. Buzz GTX in long-wheelbase format can hit 100 kilometers per hour in 6.5 seconds, which is pretty impressive given the footprint and heft of the seven-seat people carrier.
Other seating configurations include two seats up front and three in the rear for a total of five and two seats across three rows for a total of six. Excluding the driver seat, every other seat rocks top tether child anchor points and ISOFIX. First revealed at Huntington Beach in California, the long-wheelbase minivan has been confirmed with a heat pump.
Coming standard with a 77-kWh battery, the ID. Buzz LWB can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes or thereabout. Highlights further include the largest panoramic sunroof ever fitted to a Volkswagen, light-emitting diodes for the headlights and taillights, a light strip, and lots of room for your stuff. The five-seat configuration, for example, offers 2,469 liters (87.2 cubic feet) behind the front-row seats.
Be it boards or paragliding equipment, prepare to be surprised by how easily these active lifestyle things fit in the rear of the ID. Buzz LWB. If you intend to carry six passengers on a daily basis, therefore using three rows, you'll be left with a respectable 306 liters (10.8 cubic feet) of cargo volume behind the third row.
Pretty much the modern-day Samba, the ID. Buzz LWB also impresses with remote parking by smartphone, a head-up display, and what Volkswagen calls next-generation infotainment. To us regular folks, the Wolfsburg-based automaker is referring to a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless charging for mobile devices, wireless App-Connect, and something that nobody wants in a brand-new automobile. That something is touch sliders for the volume and temperature.
On the upside, said touch sliders are now illuminated.
