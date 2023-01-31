Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Becomes Third Electric Car to Sell More than 1 Million Units

The first electric car to reach 1 million units was the Tesla Model 3 in June 2021. The Model Y probably achieved that number at some point in 2022, but the American EV maker did not celebrate that as it should. Wuling did not make that mistake. On the contrary: it ensured the world would know the Hongguang Mini EV achieved the same milestone.
SAIC announced on January 30 that it had sold more than 1 million units of the tiny EV – 1.11 million, to be precise. The Wuling would not be considered a car in most countries. It should be classified as a quadricycle in Europe due to its dimensions and speed limitations. For its fans, that was no problem, especially considering how affordable the little machine is.
In July 2021, we told our readers that Wuling made only RMB89 for each Mini EV it sold. At the current exchange rate, that represents only $13 per vehicle. SAIC makes more money selling carbon credits for the tiny EV than it does by selling around 400,000 units per year. It is worth remembering that the Hongguang Mini EV is sold primarily in China, with a few imported EVs reaching Europe more recently.
To celebrate this achievement, SAIC will sell the Mini EV for an even lower price than it normally charges. While it currently starts at RMB32,800 ($4,860), Wuling will have the New Year Car Buying Festival from January 30 until March 31. During this period, SAIC’s brand will sell the Mini EV for RMB29,800 ($4,415).
For a vehicle that was presented in July 2020, the Hongguang Mini EV may have been the fastest one to reach the 1-million-unit milestone. The Tesla Model 3 was introduced in 2017, while the Model Y emerged in 2019, with deliveries starting on March 13, 2020. It could be even faster if Wuling sold more units abroad with its own logo. The EVs that reached other markets are mostly rebadged vehicles.
The Hongguang Mini EV’s success made several other Chinese car companies try to offer similar products in that market. Chery may be the most famous case with the QQ Ice Cream. Wuling even made fun of the competitor by selling ice cream in the format of the Mini EV at its dealerships. After all, if customers wanted ice cream, at least they could buy one with the right shape.
One of the most amazing things about the Mini EV is that it can seat four people in a vehicle that is only 2.92 meters (115 inches) long. Wuling also sells a “long” wheelbase version that is 3 m (118 in) long. If you fold the rear seats, the EV can carry 741 liters (26.2 cubic feet) of cargo. Affordable, practical, and charming: that’s quite a formula to convince 400,000 customers a year to buy one.
