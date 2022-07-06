Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Catches Fire While Charging in Haikou, China

While BYD and Tesla discuss which of them is the world’s largest EV seller, Wuling could not care less. The Chinese company has one of the world’s best-selling electric cars, the Hongguang Mini EV, which sold 395,451 units in 2021. The affordable little EV was considered free of fire risks because it uses LFP batteries, which are not prone to thermal runaways. It was the case until June 30, when a test-drive unit caught fire while charging.

