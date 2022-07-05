Did BYD Overtake Tesla as World's Biggest EV Seller? That Depends on How You Count

BYD celebrated selling 134,036 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in June. For the Financial Times and Nikkei Asia, that has settled the controversy around who is the world’s largest EV seller: they have written that the Chinese titan has beaten Tesla and is now number one. According to Nikkei Asia, BYD has sold 641,000 new vehicles so far this year. The problem is how you decide to count.

