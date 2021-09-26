Wuling NanoEV Is Nothing More Than a Badge-Engineered Baojun E200

Badge engineering is a practice many automakers pledged not to use ever again. After all, it gives customers a bad impression that this was a lazy engineering solution. However, it seems the Chinese market is so big that it offers some leeway: someone will always buy cars made that way. The latest example comes from Wuling. Although it is yet to reveal the NanoEV at the Tianjin Auto Show on September 29, leaked images show it will just be a rebadged Baojun E200, which dates back to 2018. Wuling even required Disney’s help to make it more appealing.

14 photos