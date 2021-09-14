China Wants to Consolidate Its 300 EV Manufacturers Into Larger Ones

You know China is the largest automotive market in the world. Having sold 25 million cars in 2020, it is almost double what the U.S. marketed in 2020 (14.5 million cars). What you probably missed was that the country had 300 brands of electric vehicles. Putting that in the past is not only a grammar requirement: China wants to consolidate the sector as fast as possible, reducing the number of EV companies abruptly.

