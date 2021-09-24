Wuling Wants More Than the Hongguang Mini EV: It Will Sell the NanoEV

We have been following the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV carefully because it is a best-seller in China. It has already sold more than 370,000 units since July 2020, when it was presented. The automaker has recently revealed the arrival of a larger version of it, with a bigger battery pack, but the Chinese want more. Or less, depending on the perspective you adopt. On September 29, Wuling will present the NanoEV at the Tianjin Auto Show.

78 photos