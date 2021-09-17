Wuling Will Offer More Range to the Hongguang Mini EV by Stretching It

The Wuling Hongguang Mini EV sells like hot cakes in China, beating the Model 3 made there multiple times before the Tesla stopped selling that well. However, being sold only for Chinese customers made it more of a curiosity until FreZe announced it would also deliver the car in Europe as the FreZe Nikrob EV. For customers in any of these markets worried about range, Wuling will improve it in a simple way: it will stretch the minicar.

74 photos