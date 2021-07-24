Chery QQ Ice Cream Camouflage Says It Is a Mini SUV

3 Wuling Makes Only $14 in Each Hongguang Mini EV It Sells

Chery did not take long to reveal official QQ Ice Cream pictures after it released some teaser images. They show it is exactly like the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV apart from the Chery badge and the ice cream camouflage that states it is a Mini SUV. Yes, you read it right, but you can be sure about it by checking the images in the gallery. 11 photos SUV means sport utility vehicle. The idea was that such cars could tackle off-road trails and preserve some comfort in the asphalt as well: their major strength would be versatility. The QQ Ice Cream’s top adventure will be avoiding potholes with its tiny wheels.



If Chery also copied their measure from the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV , the QQ Ice Cream must use 12-inch wheels with 145/70 R12 tires. How does that sound for an SUV? Honestly, we think the Chinese company came up with another definition for that: it is the only explanation possible.



Chery will open reservations for the new urban EV on August 24 in China. No technical specifications have been released so far, but they must also follow those presented by the Mini EV, which is 2.92 m long, 1.62 m tall, 1.49 m wide, and has a wheelbase of 1.94 m. Despite being so short, it still seats four people, probably thanks to a high seating position – which may be the car’s only similarity to an authentic SUV.



With the largest kWh , with a 170-km range), the Mini EV weighs 705 kilograms. The entry-level option offers 9.3 kWh (120 km of NEDC range) and makes the car weigh 665 kg. Chery may try to beat its successful competitor with improvements in this area.



