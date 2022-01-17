Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Makes Fun of Chery Competitor by Selling Ice Cream

With the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV success, competitors are all trying to copy its recipe in the Chinese market. The most flagrant “tribute” to the EV sales champion is the Chery Ice Cream. If you want ice cream, Wuling now also sells it, but it is the real deal. It comes in three flavors: honey lemon, peach, and strawberry.
Shaped like Mini EV and weighing 65 grams (2.3 ounces), these popsicles are not sold separately. They come in a box with ten units and the flavors are inspired by the Mini EV Macaron, a special edition of the tiny sales champion.
As you may have imagined, there are three Mini EV Macaron flavors: Avocado Green, Lemon Yellow, and White Peach Powder. Although it is not very intuitive, lemon yellow would correspond to peach and white peach powder is pink. You can connect it to the strawberry ice pop.
As CarNewsChina remembers, the Chery Ice Cream also has three versions. And the similarities do not stop there. The design is so close you’d have to check the badges to be sure the Chery is not the Wuling. They also have the same ranges: 120 kilometers (75 miles) or 170 km (106 mi). Finally, the prices are also very close: RMB28,800 ($4,537 at the current exchange rate) for the Mini EV, RMB29,900 ($4,710) for the Ice Cream. Not the one sold by Wuling, but that produced by Chery.
It is a pity that Wuling chose to just make this suggestion instead of being at least ironic with its competitor. In the official ads about the new product, the Mini EV manufacturer just mentions that its ice cream is “a source of summer happiness” and that the new ice cream is a cross-border product.
If Wuling wanted to be creative and confrontational, it could say it is selling real ice cream. And that the Mini EV on a stick is an authorized reproduction. A good marketing team would do miracles with this new Wuling offering.
As you may have imagined, there are three Mini EV Macaron flavors: Avocado Green, Lemon Yellow, and White Peach Powder. Although it is not very intuitive, lemon yellow would correspond to peach and white peach powder is pink. You can connect it to the strawberry ice pop.
As CarNewsChina remembers, the Chery Ice Cream also has three versions. And the similarities do not stop there. The design is so close you’d have to check the badges to be sure the Chery is not the Wuling. They also have the same ranges: 120 kilometers (75 miles) or 170 km (106 mi). Finally, the prices are also very close: RMB28,800 ($4,537 at the current exchange rate) for the Mini EV, RMB29,900 ($4,710) for the Ice Cream. Not the one sold by Wuling, but that produced by Chery.
It is a pity that Wuling chose to just make this suggestion instead of being at least ironic with its competitor. In the official ads about the new product, the Mini EV manufacturer just mentions that its ice cream is “a source of summer happiness” and that the new ice cream is a cross-border product.
If Wuling wanted to be creative and confrontational, it could say it is selling real ice cream. And that the Mini EV on a stick is an authorized reproduction. A good marketing team would do miracles with this new Wuling offering.