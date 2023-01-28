FreZe and the FreZe Froggy EV Beachstar Now Have a New Owner

For a company that was recently brought back from the dead, FreZe has a lot of stories to tell. From its original idea of selling the affordable Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in Europe, it went through a partnership breakup and an entirely new project: the FreZe Froggy EV Beachstar. When we last spoke to Leonard Yankelovich, he was willing to sell both the brand and the project. The company just announced that it happened.

10 photos