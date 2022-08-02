FreZe and Nikrob Parted Ways and Are Now Two Different Companies

Leonard Yankelovich went public about his new brand in April 2021. Apart from DARTZ, he was also in charge of FreZe, a company that would sell a rebadged Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in Europe for €9,999. Distribution was supposed to start in August 2021. Yankelovich told us the plans had been altered, but it was a Facebook post that revealed the full extent of that change: Nikrob and FreZe parted ways.