FreZe Froggy EV Beachstar Anticipates the Nikrob Replacement – the Kaiman

The FreZe Nikrob history was as controversial as it was short. Leonard Yankelovich, the founder of DARTZ, established the company to sell a rebadged version of the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in Europe. It was supposed to go on sale in August 2021, but the plans changed: the Nikrob is dead. FreZe will still sell an affordable EV in Europe, but Yankelovich said it would have a unique body. The first glimpse of this new car is the FreZe Froggy EV Beachstar.

6 photos