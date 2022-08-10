These Are the First Official Images of the FreZe Froggy – We’re Waiting for the Kaiman

Before we knew that FreZe and Nikrob had parted ways, FreZe revealed some images of its first product, the Froggy EV Beachstar. It was beside other vehicles and not in the most revealing angles, so the first official images of the electric roadster are helpful to visualize what this new EV microcar will be.
When the deal with Nikrob was still valid, FreZe was supposed to use the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV platform. In fact, the car would have been a rebadged Mini EV, an idea that Leonard Yankelovich did not like. The DARTZ founder told autoevolution he is used to selling cars with more style, something he also wants FreZe to have. The problem is doing that in a way that makes sense from a business perspective.
According to Yankelovich, the FreZe Nikrob was born when Nikrob offered him a fast solution, and he agreed, but that led to the split because the Lithuanian company “was not about cars.” Without high volumes, this sort of business usually does not make sense. However, neither Nikrob nor FreZe will make these vehicles.
Nikrob buys them from Wuling. FreZe will buy the platform from a competitor that Yankelovich does not want to disclose right now. Their manufacturers are the ones having to sell thousands of these tiny EVs to make a profit. Nikrob and FreZe make some changes to them and resell the vehicles at a much higher price than the one they paid.
According to Yankelovich, the FreZe Froggy EV Beachstar is a radically different vehicle than the donor car with very few changes. That means he does not have to spend that much on manufacturing: selling ten vehicles will not be that different from selling one thousand, even if higher volumes will help him make more money. The deal is that he does not depend on these volumes to make the business viable.
The entrepreneur offered us a candid explanation for keeping the brand now that Nikrob is not involved. According to Yankelovich, FreZe is a way to prepare for the electric future. Although DARTZ will also have an EV – the Royal Cypher – FreZe is a sort of insurance if electric cars really become mainstream. He wants to make money with it, simple as that. That means he can keep it, make it go public, or eventually sell it.
The idea is to sell the FreZe Froggy to businesses that need flashy vehicles, such as luxury hotels. Yankelovich plans to produce them in China for non-European Union (EU) markets, Europe for the EU, and even the Middle East. The focus will be on other businesses, which will spare FreZe from establishing dealerships.
Yankelovich is studying swappable batteries for the FreZe products because he does not believe in fast charging. He makes an interesting comparison with livers as a battery pack and vodka bottles as electricity. People that take small drinks every once in a while may live longer than those killing a bottle in five minutes. That’s the difference between responsible alcohol consumption and cirrhosis.
Production should start in the spring or summer of 2023. Apart from the Froggy, FreZe will also offer a closed-cabin vehicle called Cuvier’s Dwarf Kaiman, or Kaiman for short. That name will certainly call Porsche’s attention. Yankelovich also promised a targa derivative, yet to be named, and a buggy, the FreZe Mojo.
