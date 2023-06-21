An Electric Dolphin Is China's Latest BYD on Europe's Automobile Market, Starts From €30K

We used to think “Made in China” meant two things: cheap and questionable quality. Since the Asian superpower has pried its way into the EV-making business, the low price attribute is not necessarily applicable. The country’s largest electric carmaker, BYD, aims to dethrone Tesla from the top spot of production and sales charts.
To do so, it must sell more cars, which means broadening the potential buyers’ pool or selling more automobiles within a given market. The latter solution works better when the customers’ choices are more numerous. Or in other words, the more models available, the better.
Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a Chinese industrial conglomerate that makes transportation solutions (cars, buses, trains), high-tech electronics, and batteries. Recently, the company opened the sales of its latest model in Europe, the Dolphin.
This all-new C-segment hatchback will arrive to its first buyers in October this year, and prices aren’t a bargain. Although the manufacturer deems its car safe, efficient, practical, and appealingly priced, the cold hard numbers tell differently - at least for the value aspect.
The other two BYD Dolphin packages are the Boost (£26,490 / €30,800) and Comfort (£29,490 / €34,300). The four versions share two Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs – 44.9 kWh for the cheaper two and 60.4 kWh for the high-end trims – and three motor choices.
The BYD Dolphin Active comes with a 70 kW (95 PS) motor and has AC (7 kW) and DC (60 kW) charging capabilities. The Boost boasts a 130 kW (176 PS) motor, 17-inch wheels, and multi-link rear suspension over the base model. This is also the lowest-range Dolphin of the four: just 193 miles (310.5 kilometers) on a single charge, 18 miles (29 km) under the Active’s performance.
We’re used to associating all-electric vehicles with larger body masses. Still, the BYD Dolphin is surprisingly lightweight (for a BEV): 1.6 tons kerb weight. Thus, the front-wheel drive automobile can reach a top speed between 93 mph / 150 kph (the less potent Active) and 100 mph / 161 kph (the three others).
As for acceleration, it depends on the motors, but the best performance claimed by the manufacturer is a seven-second sprint from 0-62 mph (100 kph) for the 150-kW Comfort and Design trims.
Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a Chinese industrial conglomerate that makes transportation solutions (cars, buses, trains), high-tech electronics, and batteries. Recently, the company opened the sales of its latest model in Europe, the Dolphin.
This all-new C-segment hatchback will arrive to its first buyers in October this year, and prices aren’t a bargain. Although the manufacturer deems its car safe, efficient, practical, and appealingly priced, the cold hard numbers tell differently - at least for the value aspect.
With a starting price of approximately £25,490 (€29,650) for the low-entry trim (dubbed Active), the marine mammal eponymous BEV leaves serious room for second thoughts. At the other end of the money spectrum lies the range-topping (literally) Design version, at £30,990 (€36,000).
The other two BYD Dolphin packages are the Boost (£26,490 / €30,800) and Comfort (£29,490 / €34,300). The four versions share two Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs – 44.9 kWh for the cheaper two and 60.4 kWh for the high-end trims – and three motor choices.
The BYD Dolphin Active comes with a 70 kW (95 PS) motor and has AC (7 kW) and DC (60 kW) charging capabilities. The Boost boasts a 130 kW (176 PS) motor, 17-inch wheels, and multi-link rear suspension over the base model. This is also the lowest-range Dolphin of the four: just 193 miles (310.5 kilometers) on a single charge, 18 miles (29 km) under the Active’s performance.
The other two BYD Dolphins have a 150 kW (204 PS) powertrain, offering 265 miles of WLTP autonomy (426 kilometers) and 88 kW DC charging (11 kW AC). However, the more performant versions won’t be available until the first trimester 2024.
We’re used to associating all-electric vehicles with larger body masses. Still, the BYD Dolphin is surprisingly lightweight (for a BEV): 1.6 tons kerb weight. Thus, the front-wheel drive automobile can reach a top speed between 93 mph / 150 kph (the less potent Active) and 100 mph / 161 kph (the three others).
As for acceleration, it depends on the motors, but the best performance claimed by the manufacturer is a seven-second sprint from 0-62 mph (100 kph) for the 150-kW Comfort and Design trims.