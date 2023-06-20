1970 Challenger T/A Is Ready To Take On Bosses, Camaros, and the Rest of the Trans-Am Gang

Launched on March 25, 1966, the Trans-American Sedan Championship was the manufacturer’s arm-wrestling competition for modified street cars, serving as a sales trampoline for Detroit. By 1970, nearly every make with racing pedigree had a Trans Am version of a wild pony car. Except for Dodge – who missed out on the game by not having a pony car at all. That changed when the Challenger stepped in and threw the gauntlet.

51 photos Photo: exoticcartrader.com