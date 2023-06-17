This 1967 Belvedere II HEMI Is a Ghost, a One-Off 426-Cube V8 Plymouth That's Not a GTX

Ask any loving son of Mother Mopar about the greatest achievement of 1967, and they’ll recite three letters: GTX. Continue poking, and they might even drop another three-symbol reference: 815. This one’s harder to intuit, but the HEMI hint will clear all the fog. That’s how many signature powerhouses were made for the Plymouth lineup of that year.

79 photos Photo: hemmings.com/@elec7418