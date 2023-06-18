A '71 Convertible Barracuda Grows a 426, Now Self-Identifies as a HEMI 'Cuda (for $325K)

The late sixties could easily claim the top spot on the “the greatest times to be alive” contest if the poll were to be conducted solely among a specific group of subjects: muscle car fans. The Charger R/T and Daytona, the Chevy L-88 and ZL-1, the Bosses, the Superbird, the Shelbys, and the GTX are music to wrench turners high and low. The paradisiac age came to a bitter end the next decade, not before gifting the Motor Galaxy with one epochal creation: the convertible hemicuda of 1971.

27 photos Photo: pmautos.com