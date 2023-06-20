Sleek Buick Electra E4 Crossover Coupe-SUV Arrives in China With 283-HP GS Option

Just as the American automaker promised a little while ago, the rather stunning Buick Electra E4 crossover coupe-SUV has arrived in China as a stylish opposing force to Cadillac's first-ever GT4 coupe-style SUV. The only difference is crucial, though – while the latter has 1.5L and 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engines, the former is entirely electric and probably also more powerful when turned into a GS.
Many of us lament how Buick treats America these days – solely with offerings of the crossover SUV variety like Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave. Don't get us started on the Sport Touring line because if Avenir models make sense, the STs have nothing to do with sportiness or touring, no matter what Buick tries to say. Anyway, after promising to commit to an all-electric portfolio by the end of the decade at home in America, the GM subsidiary went on and honored the pledge… in China!
There, it recently introduced the Electra E4 electric coupe-SUV – which has nothing to do with the full-size luxury car produced from 1959 to 1990. Instead, we are dealing here with a premium electric coupe SUV. It is the brand's second Ultium-based model following in the footsteps of the larger Electra E5 five-seat electric SUV that was presented back in April, also in China. "The Electra E4 is an important addition to Buick's growing electric vehicle family," explains Cesar Toledo, general director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM. "Its premium sophistication and intelligent features reflect Buick's progress in the new era of electrification."
It naturally adheres to the all-new 'PURE' design language, and just like the Electra E5 also features cutting-edge tech stuff like the Virtual Cockpit System and optional Super Cruise driver assist technology. However, unlike the Electra E5, which features the Avenir trim for the first time among the five variants with standard and long-range battery packs, the nimbler and sleeker-looking Electra E4 will charge toward a bit of street-savvy sportiness, all thanks to a flagship GS version. Catering to a younger audience, obviously, the standard Electra E4 features two-wheel drive – four variants in total are offered, including the top Electra E4 GS with AWD and "an enhanced (EV) range."
Prices range from RMB 189,900 to RMB 259,900 (that's $24,462 to a little over $36k at the current exchange rate), which could make a few Buick fans contemplate the option of moving to China if not for all those draconic anti-democratic issues, most likely. Anyway, deliveries should start "soon" at Buick EV City Galleries and EV Zones across nationwide China showrooms, complete with Ultium-based prowess. Speaking of the EV architecture, it includes a standard battery pack of 65 kWh with an expected range of 530 km (329 miles, according to the CLTC standard) and a 180-kW (241 hp) permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front. Meanwhile, the AWD GS version has a second electric motor at the rear for a total of 211 kW (283 hp) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft), enough to provide a range of 620 km (385 miles) and a brisk sprint of 6.2 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph).
