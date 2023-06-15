Buick To Launch the Stunning Electra E4 Crossover Coupe on June 19

Buick will launch its second electric vehicle based on GM's Ultium platform in China on June 19. The Buick Electra E4 is a crossover coupe that looks almost identical to the stunning Electra-X concept that debuted in China last summer.
Although Buick has not launched an electric vehicle in the US yet, it's already preparing to start sales of its second Ultium-based EV in China. If you're wondering why, a possible explanation is that Buick is GM's most popular brand in China. That's why GM pushed it to the front line of the Chinese EV market, as it's the best-positioned brand to monetize the local EV craze.
Buick launched the Electra E5 compact crossover last December, a model that will one day cross the Atlantic to charge from a Tesla Supercharger near you. It is also preparing to debut the Electra E4 crossover coupe, presumably a China-only affair. Still, it would be a shame not to sell this in the US, considering its impressive design and specifications.
The Buick Electra E4 looks almost identical to the Electra-X concept that Buick presented in June 2022, as we anticipated half a year ago. The first official pictures were released earlier this month, and now Buick confirmed the official launch would take place on June 19. The first deliveries should start soon, considering that the Electra E5 has already gotten into the hands of the first customers.
The Electra E4 is a tad smaller than its boxier sister Electra E5, with a length of 4,818 mm (190 in.) versus 4,892 mm (192.59 in.). It also has sportier proportions being wider and less tall, at 1912 mm (75.3 in.) and 1,581 mm (62.2 in.), respectively. The Electra E4 will be offered in two power versions, with the single-motor FWD variant developing 150 kW (210 horsepower) and a dual-motor AWD version adding a 68-kW front motor for a total of 211 kW (293 horsepower). Maximum speed is limited to 180 kph (112 mph).
Customers can choose one of the two battery-pack options supplied by a joint venture between CATL and GM's local car-making partner SAIC. The standard-range pack has a capacity of 65 kWh for a CLTC range of 530 km (329 miles). The long-range version of the Buick Electra E4 is powered by a 79.7-kWh battery, able to drive up to 620 km (385 miles) on a charge. The Chinese standards are often too optimistic, so take these figures with a grain of salt.
Buick has aggressively priced the Electra E5, and we expect this to continue with the Electra E4. The E5 starts at 208,900 yuan ($29,325), with the most expensive variant selling for 278,900 yuan ($39,150). Given its image-boosting factor, the Electra E4 will likely sell for more, but it will remain an affordable EV. By comparison, the Tesla Model Y starts at 263,900 yuan ($36,920) in China.
