The World Must Save This All-Original 1969 Buick Electra Right Now

While Buick was already giving the finishing touches to a new-generation Electra in the late '70s (with the debut of the fourth series finally happening in 1971), the final model years of the third generation weren’t neglected either.
1969, for example, witnessed the introduction of a major restyling, which was somewhat surprising given a full overhaul was just around the corner.
The Electra featured a more refined exterior design, with General Motors also aligning with the new safety requirements a year before they became mandatory. The 1969 model, therefore, boasted a new steering column, as well as headrests available as standard.
The 1969 Electra that someone has recently listed for auction is an all-original testament to those times, as the vehicle is still unrestored and unmolested after all these years.
The owner explains on eBay that their uncle purchased the vehicle from a friend but was transferred to them when he passed away. The car has been sitting for quite some time, and you can tell this is correct, as the condition is challenging, to say the least.
The convertible top is wrecked and must be replaced completely, while the paint (apparently the factory one that came on the car when it rolled off the assembly lines) clearly shows its age. The body also exhibits the typical rust damage, and a photo of the trunk doesn't seem to reveal any holes, at least at first glance.
Unfortunately, we're not getting a closer look at the floors, but I wouldn’t expect them to be spotless. The car has most likely been sitting outside, and this could lead to massive damage, especially on the undersides.
The good news is that everything is still there, including the engine. This Electra was born with a 430 (7.0-liter) V8 – this engine was originally introduced on the 1967 model year to replace the 401 (6.6-liter) and the 425 (7.0-liter) options. It remained unchanged for the 1969 Electra, so it continued to develop 360 horsepower thanks to its four-barrel carburetor.
Few people remember this, but the 430 was a short-lived option in the Electra lineup. Buick eventually dropped it in 1970 when it launched the 455 (7.5-liter) unit with 370 horsepower.
eBay seller vintagewarehousetreasures says the engine still runs on their Electra, so in theory, bringing it back on the road shouldn’t require too many mechanical fixes. Sure enough, potential buyers are strongly recommended to check out the car in person – it's currently parked in Wurtsboro, New York.
The auction started earlier this week, and given a reserve hasn’t been enabled, whoever sends the top bid will take the car home. The digital fight starts at approximately $1,500, but nobody has joined the battle at the time of writing.
