This 1969 Buick Electra 225 Is a True Barn Find, First Time Outside in Over 35 Years

The Buick Electra 225 was offered in three body styles for the model year 1969, and all versions received a set of styling improvements that spanned across the entire GM lineup.
The Electra 225 could therefore be had as a 2-door coupe, 4-door hardtop, or 4-door sedan, with all models fitted with a 430 (7.0-liter) V8 developing 360 horsepower.
The example that we have here comes as a 4-door sedan, and according to its seller, has been sitting in a barn for no less than 35 years.
In other words, it’s a barn find hoping for a second chance, but due to many essential details currently missing, it’s hard to tell if this is even possible or not.
Originally owned by the seller’s aunt, this Electra 225 looks to be in pretty good shape, and the interior, in particular, exhibits an impressive condition. While it’s hard to tell if there’s any rust on this Electra, given the car is all dusty and surrounded by other stuff in that barn, there’s a chance the body is as solid as it gets.
No information has been offered on the engine, but the aforementioned 4-barrel unit that came on all Electras during this model year appears to still be there under the hood. It’s no longer running, it seems, but we have no clue if it’s locked up from sitting or not.
The odometer indicates less than 85,000 miles (close to 137,000 km), and of course, they’re all original.
As for the price, the Craigslist seller hopes to get $12,900 for the car, and at first glance, this seems just fair. However, to better determine the current condition of this Electra, you just need to inspect it more thoroughly, especially because the photos don’t reveal all the essential details.
The vehicle is parked in Austin if you want to see it live.
