1961 Chevrolet Impala Spent 28 Years in a Junkyard, Now It Runs and Drives Again

More on this:

1 Huge Texas Junkyard Is Mopar Heaven, Includes Rare Plymouths, DeSotos, and Imperials

2 This Forest Junkyard Is Packed With Rare Volkswagens, Including Golf GTIs

3 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Gets Second Chance After 20 Years

4 Abandoned, Secret Property Hides Big Hoard of Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

5 Massive Oklahoma Junkyard Is Home to More Than 1,000 Classic Cars, All for Sale