Buick Grand National Brought Back to Life Using a CGI Twist

Ask Buick what cars sell best, and they will tell you anything with a five-door body style and many inches between the road and their bellies. After all, their entire modern-day lineup comprises only crossovers, as that's where the money is these days.
Models such as the Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave make up their offering in the US of A, joined by the Avenir variants of the latter two and the Sport Touring Line comprising all vehicles bar the Encore. The Envista is about to enter the lineup as a crossover coupe.
Notice anything weird? Yep, Buick's portfolio no longer has passenger cars, as these were deemed unprofitable. Thus, the GM-owned auto brand only makes crossovers for our market, as that's what most new car buyers are interested in. We wouldn't hold our breath for a low-slung Buick to make its way to our shores in the near future, though they will probably return to the sedan and/or coupe segment with a battery-electric vehicle eventually.
There was a time when the car manufacturer offered such body styles stateside, and one model that certain enthusiasts would probably want to see as a modern-day interpretation is the Grand National. But why mention this car specifically? Because it has been resurrected, albeit in the CGI realm. The rendering posted in the gallery above and shared below was signed by jlord8, and it made its way to Instagram recently, filling our hearts with joy, as any true petrolhead has a soft spot for almost all body styles, bar crossovers, and SUVs.
You can tell which car was used as a starting point, can't you? That's right, it was the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, which was turned into a two-door coupe, receiving elongated doors, new three-quarter windows, a different back end, and a tweaked face. Here, we can notice the shorter and wider grille adorned by the Buick logo, a new bumper that eschews the vertical lights of the Caddy, and new headlamps with integrated DRLs. It appears that the hood was updated to fit the new design, and we can also see new logos on the front fenders.
Finished in black, without any shiny chrome trim decorating it, it rides on new Y-spoke alloys with a two-tone finish. From this angle, the car kind of looks like a Ford Mustang from the recent past, but there is also something appealing about it, hence our desire to share it with you. As we already told you, you shouldn't wait for a new Buick-branded low-slung vehicle to arrive at dealers nationwide anytime soon, but assuming they decided to bring back the Grand National from the dead, would you kick that crossover out of bed for it?
