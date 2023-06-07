10-Year-Old Boy Leads Police on Dramatic Highway Chase, OnStar Safely Disables the Vehicle

They say boys will be boys, and believe it or not, 10-year-olds have the curiosity of a kitten. Their young minds are ever learning; at that age, a child doesn't have the maturity or skills to reason like an adult. However, one 10-year-old in Michigan might have just signed up for a childhood ban from video games after pulling a stunt that you could only get away with in the make-believe world of Grand Theft Auto.
A dramatic dash cam footage from Michigan Police on Saturday shows a 2017 Buick Encore SUV erratically driven on the freeway. At first glance, it seems like the typical case of an intoxicated, unconscious, or carefree crackhead zig-zagging uncontrollably on the highway.
But according to Michigan Police, the person behind the wheel is only identifiable by authorities through a birth certificate – an under 5-foot tall, 10-year-old boy.
Fortunately, no one gets shot or dies in this little escapade, even though the law enforcement officers on pursuit didn't have an easy time making the juvenile pull over.
The incident that took place on May 27 shows a silver-colored SUV drifting from one side of the road to the other along Interstate 75.
"The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights and sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop. Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident," a Twitter post from Michigan State Police read.
According to the Police report, the young boy allegedly stole the 2017 Buick Encore SUV in Buena Vista Township because he was trying to get to his mother in Detroit.
Fortunately or unfortunately for the juvenile, the vehicle was equipped with GM's OnStar in-vehicle security system that notified dispatchers that the SUV was headed south on Interstate 75.
Michigan State Troopers located the vehicle near the Birch Run exit and attempted to pull it over with little success. It was at that point that the in-security service safely disabled the car.
In the 31-second clip, the Buick SUV can be seen zig-zagging down the road with the blinkers on. It suddenly pulls to the right-hand side of the road, slightly crashing into a guardrail before stopping.
Immediately after the vehicle stops, the SUV door is opened, and the video ends. Michigan Police say the juvenile took off towards the woods but was shortly apprehended by law enforcement officers in pursuit.
After getting apprehended, the kid reportedly told the police that the vehicle belonged to his mother and that he was driving to see her.
Michigan police said several people simultaneously called 911 and reported a child had been seen driving on Interstate 75.
The 10-year-old was later detained at Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.
But according to Michigan Police, the person behind the wheel is only identifiable by authorities through a birth certificate – an under 5-foot tall, 10-year-old boy.
Fortunately, no one gets shot or dies in this little escapade, even though the law enforcement officers on pursuit didn't have an easy time making the juvenile pull over.
The incident that took place on May 27 shows a silver-colored SUV drifting from one side of the road to the other along Interstate 75.
"The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights and sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop. Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident," a Twitter post from Michigan State Police read.
According to the Police report, the young boy allegedly stole the 2017 Buick Encore SUV in Buena Vista Township because he was trying to get to his mother in Detroit.
Fortunately or unfortunately for the juvenile, the vehicle was equipped with GM's OnStar in-vehicle security system that notified dispatchers that the SUV was headed south on Interstate 75.
Michigan State Troopers located the vehicle near the Birch Run exit and attempted to pull it over with little success. It was at that point that the in-security service safely disabled the car.
In the 31-second clip, the Buick SUV can be seen zig-zagging down the road with the blinkers on. It suddenly pulls to the right-hand side of the road, slightly crashing into a guardrail before stopping.
Immediately after the vehicle stops, the SUV door is opened, and the video ends. Michigan Police say the juvenile took off towards the woods but was shortly apprehended by law enforcement officers in pursuit.
After getting apprehended, the kid reportedly told the police that the vehicle belonged to his mother and that he was driving to see her.
Michigan police said several people simultaneously called 911 and reported a child had been seen driving on Interstate 75.
The 10-year-old was later detained at Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights & sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop. Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident. Note: there is no sound in this video. pic.twitter.com/nqSwdpm4eI— MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) June 2, 2023