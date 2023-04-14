BYD Dolphin Shatters Hopes for Affordable BEVs in Europe With €30,000 (Minimum) Price

When BYD revealed the Dolphin, I celebrated how cheap that BEV apparently was. Costing RMB96,800 in August 2021, it would be sold for the equivalent of $14,951. With the current exchange rate, that value drops to $14,125 (€12,770). Sadly, the Dolphin now starts at RMB116,800 ($17,043, or €15,408). The renminbi's appreciation does not explain why the electric hatchback is much more expensive abroad than its Chinese prices suggest.

52 photos Photo: BYD