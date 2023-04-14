BYD Dolphin Shatters Hopes for Affordable BEVs in Europe With €30,000 (Minimum) Price

When BYD revealed the Dolphin, I celebrated how cheap that BEV apparently was. Costing RMB96,800 in August 2021, it would be sold for the equivalent of $14,951. With the current exchange rate, that value drops to $14,125 (€12,770). Sadly, the Dolphin now starts at RMB116,800 ($17,043, or €15,408). The renminbi's appreciation does not explain why the electric hatchback is much more expensive abroad than its Chinese prices suggest.
BYD recently announced it would sell the Dolphin in Europe by June. Although the Chinese BEV maker said it would only discuss prices closer to the official premiere, it gave everybody a fair idea of how much it will charge for it: between €30,000 and €38,000. How can €15,408 turn into almost twice as much?
I have tried to obtain an explanation from BYD, and the company has yet to reply. While I wait, I decided it would be a good idea to study all possible reasons for the electric hatchback to be more expensive than in its home market. None of the most common seems to be convincing enough for such a leap. After all, BYD must sell the Dolphin in China for a profit: why wouldn't it want to make money in its home market?
The most expensive version of that electric sedan in China costs RMB331,800 (€43,904, or $48,305). However, you would pay €75,990 ($83,619) for it in the Netherlands, or 73% more than in China. All the discussion below about the Dolphin almost doubling its price also applies to the Han EV.
Taking the Dolphin to European customers also does not make the cut. Transportation can happen through RoRo (Roll on/Roll off) ships and trains. RoRo shipments are more affordable than containers, costing from $0.8 to $3 per kilogram. As the Dolphin weighs 1,658 kg, transporting it may cost from $1,326 (€1,207) to $4,974 (€4,526).
The major difference when you compare the Chinese Dolphin to the one that will be sold in Europe is the battery pack's capacity. The largest one available in China delivers 44.9 kWh. The European one has a 64-kWh, but buffering restricts its usable capacity to around 60 kWh. That's 42.5% more than the best Chinese option, but still not enough to explain why customers in Europe have to pay so much more for the car.
In that case, the RMB7,000 would correspond to a 14.2 kWh difference or RMB492.96 per kWh. I'll round that to RMB493 ($72 or €65). Should the Chinese Dolphin have a 64-kWh option, it would be sold for RMB133,217 if added to the entry-level derivative or RMB146,216 for the most expensive one – it costs RMB136,800. Considering all BYD prices in China end with RMB800, it would not be far-fetched to say these 64-kWh versions would respectively have RMB133,800 and RMB146,800 price tags. They're equivalent to €17,655 ($19,532) and €19,375 ($21,430). Add the worse freight price to these vehicles, and you end up with €22,181 and €24,327.
The fully-loaded Dolphin in China should not be less equipped than the European one, apart from the smaller battery pack. What is left for us to check is how taxes interfere with the price.
Curiously, that does not happen only with this new Chinese. The MG MG4 EV also costs much less in China. Already for sale in Europe with two NMC battery packs – one with 51 kWh and the other with 64 kWh – its prices range from €32,285 to €37,785 in the Netherlands. In China, SAIC charges between RMB129,800 (€17,131) and RMB186,800 (€24,654) for the car. I also asked the company about these price differences and did not hear back from it until now. Honestly, I am not holding my breath for their answer.
I suspect it has to do with two things: profits and goodwill toward European carmakers. If BYD or MG sold their EVs for around €25,000 or even less, they would have problems dealing with demand. Volkswagen is still promising such a BEV and expects it to be ready only by 2025. The Peugeot e-208 costs north of €30,000. Dacia is the closest one to have a competitive EV in terms of pricing, but the Spring is much smaller and uses an air-cooled battery pack. Ironically, it is also made in China.
Why would these Chinese carmakers sell their products for a lower price – even if they could, and they apparently can – if their direct competitors are so much more expensive? In other words, BYD is entering a market it never faced before, with prices established by its competitors long ago. It will initially have to sell for lower prices to introduce itself, but there's an ideal balance to achieve.
If it isn't, having higher profit margins is not something the Chinese carmaker would complain about, that's for sure. Neither would the customers who are not aware of how much less they could be paying for the same cars if they lived elsewhere.
The highest EV subsidy in the Asian giant used to be RMB15,840 ($2,092) – an amount that only makes a difference for a car that is not too expensive. This is probably why it was limited to vehicles that cost up to RMB300,000 ($43,675). At least one derivative of the BYD Han EV did not have it, and its prices in Europe already anticipated what would happen with the Dolphin.
The world's largest car market was willing to cut subsidies in 2023, something the government confirmed in January. Remember how the BYD Dolphin got a bit more expensive there since it was first presented? The end of the EV incentives probably explains that, but not its possible European prices.
I'd bet on the lowest cost because BYD ordered eight RoRo ships in October 2022. The Chinese automaker spent a total of RMB5 billion ($727.7 million), allowing it to carry 7,700 cars per trip in each of its ships. Even if we were talking about the highest rate, it would be just one component of the European prices. Would the rest of the explanation lie on equipment content?
The entry-level Dolphin is the only one with a 30.7-kWh battery pack, costing RMB116,800. BYD sells the following derivative for RMB123,800 ($18,070, or €16,338), which already comes with the 44.9-kWh unit. That means the price gap between the two battery packs is lower than RMB7,000 ($1,021, or €924). This amount includes more differences than just the battery packs, but let's work as if that was all that set these trim levels apart.
Another intriguing characteristic of the European Dolphin is being longer than the one sold in China. It is 4.29 meters (168.9 inches) long, but that probably has to do with different bumpers because the wheelbase (2.70 m, or 106.3 in), width (1.77 m, or 69.7 in), and height (1.57 m, or 61.8 in) are precisely the same. In China, the BYD can be 4.07 m (160.2 in) or 4.13 m (162.6 in) long. There is no reason for that length difference to interfere with pricing.
The import tariff for any vehicle to enter the European Union is 10%. VAT varies depending on the country: 19% in Germany, 21% in the Netherlands, 23% in Portugal… Let's work with an average of 20%. These taxes would make the fully-equipped Dolphin cost €31,625. The most affordable one with the 64-kWh battery pack would have a €28,835 price tag. That's €10,000 less than the maximum price BYD thinks it will put on the Dolphin. Remember: I worked with the worst possible freight price available. It should be way lower than that.
My experience with price stories is that car companies pretend your messages hit the spam box. If they care to answer, it will be to tell you pricing is a strategic topic they do not discuss with anyone. Fair enough. The deal is that the price difference is there for anyone to see.
If BYD and SAIC made the Dolphin and the MG4 as cheap as they could in Europe, that would create a strong reaction from European carmakers. Carlos Tavares asked in October 2022 that Chinese vehicles pay a higher import tax because European cars face 15% to 25% tariffs to be sold in China. In other words, the Stellantis CEO asked for reciprocity even before the Dolphin was put for sale. BYD may have chosen not to stir up trouble and play the good neighbor strategy. On top of everything, it will get more money to do so.
BYD cannot charge so little for the Dolphin that it drives thousands of people to its dealerships. It has to be able to deliver all cars, or it risks frustrating some customers looking for a bargain. On the other hand, it cannot charge only slightly less than its competitors because that would push European customers to the brands they already know. Luckily for BYD, it still has time to find the sweet spot. Hopefully, it will be closer or even lower than what my calculations have presented.
