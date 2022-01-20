Volkswagen ID.7 Unofficially Drops Vizzion Ideas, Gets a Chinese Change of EV Heart

Although we all know well that such local versions rarely have global relevance, the latest Chinese introductions have gotten everyone hyped. Including automotive virtual artists.
A couple of China-only reveals have kept the global headlines. Pixel masters were also wide awake and CGI ready to morph them into their visions. Those new entries would be the cool and large Ford Mondeo, as well as the quirky yet stylish Volkswagen Lamando L four-door liftback.
Both have instantly become the CGI darlings of virtual content creators, it seems. The former morphed both into a two-door Mondeo Coupe that acted as the author’s proposal for a Capri revival, as well as a Mondeo Estate that could fit inside most of everything.
The latter has also adopted some fake Skoda Octavia Combi cues and transformed into a Lamando Variant grocery getter. But that’s not all, as Kleber Silva - the same Brazil-based virtual artist better known as kdesignag on social media, has a major Chinese focus these days. One that, in this case, completely discards any prior Vizzion/Space Vizzion OEM ideas.
Instead of being a large saloon or estate based on a couple of official VW concepts, his take on the upcoming ID.7 comes out as more of a crossover mashup between the real-world Lamando L and ID.4 electric models. Oddly enough, we do not mind at all. Albeit, using the Lamando L cues would probably restrict VW to making this a China-exclusive entry, yet again.
Hopefully, that’s not going to happen. And, instead, VW will follow through with its plans to morph the ID. Vizzion and ID. Space Vizzion concepts into real ID.7 production versions. After all, the Passat line has already bowed out of America... But we still need a few sedans and station wagons in our lives. Sustainable ones are particularly good, thank you very much!
