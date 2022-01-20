RHOA Star Porsha William’s Fiancé Surprises Her with a Rolls-Royce Ghost

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams introduced her followers to her new, luxurious present: a gray Rolls-Royce Ghost she received from her fiancé, Simon Guobadia.
Porsha Williams couldn’t be happier these days. She recently left the reality series that helped her grow to fame, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, and is now starring on her own spin-off, Porsha’s Family Matters, currently on its first season.
She is also incredibly happy with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, whom she got engaged to in 2021. And the entrepreneur surprised the reality star with a beautiful gray Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Williams flaunted her brand-new ride on social media, with an impromptu photo shoot next to the lush car. She captioned the set: “The only way you win is if I quit!” and also thanked her fiance for the thoughtful gift.
And thoughtful it is, because the Rolls-Royce Ghost is not only luxurious and elegant, but it’s also powerful. It comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, and, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, that power mill sends resources to all wheels, delivering 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). When it comes to speed, the Ghost is ghostly fast. It flashes from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph), like the rest of the Rolls-Royce lineup.
In the series of pictures, we notice that the gray Ghost came with a red bow on its hood, and we get a glimpse of the black and orange interior.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Guobadia’s ex-wife, Falynn Pina, had posed with a Rolls-Royce Dawn with a similar color scheme in the past, and you can see the picture in our gallery. However, Simon shut down the rumors that he gave her a similar vehicle, adding a His and Hers picture on social media, adding that he had owned that Dawn since 2018. This just proves he has a liking for this color combo. And Porsha couldn't be happier with her lavish gift.
