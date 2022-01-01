Say Goodbye to These U.S. Car Models That Won't Be With Us in 2022

The problems that challenged the automotive industry in 2020 continued in 2021 and might even be with us in the new year. The international health crisis doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and the chip shortage is just as stubborn. On top of that, we have a tremendous push toward electrification, which has transformed the car market in the past year and will continue to do so in 2022.
Sadly, this also means an onslaught on the car models ensues. What we’re about to witness in 2022 is traditional automobiles going away, with the better part of them being passenger cars. These are cars people have largely fallen out of favor with, being replaced by the more practical SUVs and pickup trucks.
There’s nothing wrong with that, as people’s preferences change over time, and as such we’ve seen SUVs replacing sedans, while electric cars replaced everything. But now the automotive industry has a bigger problem with the chip crisis and this means carmakers need to streamline their car lineup to prioritize the most popular models. No car model is safe from the axe, and that means SUVs and EVs alike. Here are the models we have to wave goodbye to in the new year.U.S. Volkswagen Passat
Despite being the biggest carmaker in the world, Volkswagen has seen only mixed reception in the U.S. market. As such, we’ve seen the Passat’s demise as inevitable even though the nameplate has a 30-year history in the U.S. The Dieselgate scandal signed the death penalty for the diesel Passat and the more popular Atlas and Tiguan SUVs meant there was no longer a place for the medium-sized sedan. But what nailed the coffin for Passat was the slightly smaller and cheaper Jetta.
Mazda’s sedan was a fairly popular model but without a single redesign in the past nine years, it was easy to predict its fall. Besides, the American market no longer has room for more midsize family sedans besides the bread-and-butter Toyota Camry or the Honda Accord. All in all, Mazda 6's disappearance is another example of how SUV’s popularity leads to fratricide, with CX-5 and CX-9 taking the front stage. Mazda CX-3
This is one of the few SUVs that go down in disgrace in 2022. Its biggest fault lies with its miniature size that makes it a sure victim of people’s obsession with larger vehicles. It wasn’t very practical either, with a cramped back and a cargo area that could accommodate nothing more than a small suitcase. We can safely assume this is a crossover that won’t be missed.Hyundai Veloster
This was an unconventional vehicle that debuted a decade ago with an equally unconventional advertising campaign. Its strange three-door design failed to impress though, despite Hyundai pimping up the car with an N badge. The good news is the sporty Veloster N will continue for a while, although we suspect it won’t be with us for long.
The Honda Clarity plug-in and fuel-cell could be considered a compliance car, sold with the sole purpose to help Honda meet the more stringent California regulations. They weren’t that popular outside California to begin with, and the volumes were rather modest. A battery-electric version of the Clarity was already phased out two years ago, so this basically means the demise of the nameplate. Volvo V60 & V90
Those two Swedish models were with us only to honor the 244’s memory. With wagons fallen out of favor with the car buyers, who preferred the more popular SUVs, it’s time for Volvo to call it quits on this body style. After all, their XC line of SUVs is healthy and the company’s plans in 2022 will assure a successful business.BMW i3
The unusual-styled electric minicar was one of the first BMW electric vehicles. The Bavarians called it revolutionary, while people considered it rather quirky, which is not what a BMW customer ever expects. The i3 served its purpose though, as a technological display on wheels but it has to make way for the more advanced i models of tomorrow.
While the Ioniq nameplate isn’t going away, the electric version of the car will end its career. No wonder, the Ioniq 5 will play a better role as the electric model of the range. Judging by people’s reactions, the newer Hyundai offering in the EV realm is already a hugely successful EV. Only the hybrid and the plug-in versions of the normal Ioniq will continue in 2022.Toyota Avalon
The large sedan was appreciated as a well-built vehicle, but that was not enough to keep the lights on, as it seems. And yet the Japanese model outlasted rival models like the Ford Taurus and Chevrolet Impala. With its demise, customers looking for a large ride from Toyota will have to look in the SUV range for a Highlander or a Sequoia. Toyota Land Cruiser
Just like the BMW i3, the Toyota Land Cruiser proves being in the right segment is not a guarantee for success. Perhaps its biggest enemy was the burgeoning price that ballooned to luxury SUV territory. For this kind of money, you could have a Lexus instead. The model will continue to be offered on other markets though, so a return at a further time cannot be completely ruled out.
