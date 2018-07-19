Volkswagen Discontinues Golf GTI in Europe, Golf GTI Performance Lives On

Every single one of the biggest European automakers has it rough because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which goes into effect in September 2018 for every new passenger car on sale in the Old Continent. And Volkswagen, following the disaster known as Dieselgate, now finds itself between a rock and a hard place with the 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo in the Golf GTI.
WLTP has been designed to replace the New European Driving Cycle with more accurate testing procedures, inspired by real-world driving scenarios. Tougher than the NEDC, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure has already put its mark on many cars, which now sport gasoline particulate filters.
As you found out from the headline, the WLTP forced Volkswagen to phase out the Golf GTI from the lineup. On the other hand, the Golf GTI is still featured on the automaker’s configurator website. Even though it has more power from the 2.0-liter TSI (245 PS), the Performance also happens to be more expensive than the GTI.
Priced at €32,950 in Germany and £30,585 in the United Kingdom, the Golf GTI Performance needs 6.2 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph). The list of standard features is alright as well, consisting of features such as the LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, satellite navigation for the touchscreen infotainment system, and so forth.
The thing is, there’s little time left until the Golf 8 will enter the scene, paving the way for an all-new Golf GTI and derivatives, all the way up to the Golf R. Given this timing, Volkswagen isn’t expected to re-introduce the current-generation Golf GTI in the lineup because it wouldn’t make sense in more than one way.
Speaking of the Golf R, the transition from NEDC to WLTP sees the performance-oriented hot hatchback lose 10 horsepower. As if that wasn’t enough, Volkswagen Group brand SEAT dropped the output of the Leon Cupra to 290 horsepower from the previous 300.
