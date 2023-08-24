Volkswagen Debuts T7 California Plug-In Hybrid Camper Van Concept With Pop-Up Roof

Volkswagen's first California camper van launched in 1988 on the T3 platform. Inspired by the Westfalia campers from earlier, the California is up for a ground-up redesign. Enter the T7-based California Concept, which is described by the German automaker as a near-production concept.
The pop-up roof is – without a shadow of a doubt – the first thing that catches one's attention. More than a glorified tent, said pop-up roof comprises triple-layered bellows, an aluminum shell, and a bed with spring plates. USB-C slots for your mobile devices are featured as well, together with LED lights.
How do you raise or lower the pop-up roof? As expected from Volkswagen, the Wolfsburg-based automaker came up with a needlessly complex solution to a rather simple problem. More specifically, there's a tablet integrated into the wall of the driver-side C pillar's cupboard. As a rule of thumb, the more complexity added to a vehicle, the more things that can go – and will go – wrong.
Said tablet is also programmed to show information on the waste and fresh water tanks, power supply, auxiliary heater, refrigerator, and interior lighting. All of the aforementioned, as well as the pop-up roof, can also be controlled via a smartphone app (Cali on Tour) or via the infotainment system.
The T7 Multivan-based California Concept previews the first plug-in hybrid California intended for series production. Don't get too excited, though, because the powertrain isn't exactly a wowzer.
Manufactured in Hanover, the T7 Multivan eHybrid pumps out 160 kW and 350 Nm at full chatter. That's 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet in the imperial system, of which 148 horsepower and 184 pound-feet are generated by the 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The electric drive unit is joined by a 13-kWh battery pack.
The WLTP combined fuel consumption is completely irrelevant because the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure greatly favors plug-in hybrids over normal ones and internal combustion-only vehicles. When it comes to zero-emission range, the T7 Multivan eHybrid is rated at up to 48 kilometers (nearly 30 miles).
Add the additional weight of goodies fitted to the California Concept, and you'll be looking at something in the ballpark of 40 kilometers (roughly 25 miles) for the production model, if not worse. Boasting a sliding door on the kitchen side, which is a first for the California, the concept further sweetens the deal with seating for six people, an induction cooktop, a gas cooker, and a grill.
Targeting customers who like to spend their free time away from the urban jungle, the T7 California will be offered with an awning. A folding table and folding chairs are certain to be offered as well.
With a bit of luck, Volkswagen won't make the mistake of giving us a hybrid-only California. The 2.0-liter TDI seems like the much better choice for a camper van, especially if we're dealing with a small camper trailer. The T7 Multivan 2.0-liter TDI is rated at 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).
