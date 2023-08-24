One-Off Ducati GT1000 Takes Bologna’s SportClassic Formula to the Custom Dimension

Purpose Built Moto (PBM) of Gold Coast, Australia is a firm whose custom undertakings we’ve covered on numerous occasions, and they never cease to impress. Under the leadership of Tom Gilroy, these guys have amassed a myriad of exceptional projects over the years, with their latest being a bold Ducati GT1000 revealed last month.
The build was commissioned by a client named Rommel, who sought to enhance his SportClassic’s appearance, upgrade its running gear, and give it some fresh exhaust pipework. Once they’d taken everything apart, PBM’s experts began by addressing the suspension side of things. They installed a full suite of Ohlins hardware at both ends, with the front forks originating from a Ducati Monster 1200 R.
Out back, we find premium shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs and progressive springs. The Aussies got rid of the stock GT1000 hoops, as well, replacing them with much lighter aftermarket alternatives supplied by Jonich Wheels. For plentiful grip, their 17-inch rims were cloaked in Pirelli’s premium Diablo Rosso IV rubber, then it came time for Tom and his crew to get started on the fabrication work.
They built an all-new, shorter subframe from scratch, making sure to shape it in a way that would allow the installation of an under-seat exhaust. The said pipework was configured in a two-one-two layout using stainless-steel and a lot of TIG welding. Right above the exhaust silencers, PBM fitted a custom-made tail section with integrated LED lighting, subsequently relocating a good chunk of the electronics inside it.
A bespoke solo seat can be spotted in between the GT1000’s new tail and its stock fuel tank, while the front end is adorned with a nose fairing up high and an aluminum fender down low. Beneath the motorcycle’s desmodromic L-twin, Purpose Built Moto added a handmade belly pan that gives it a more aggressive silhouette. Up north, the overhaul is finished off with a seven-inch LED headlight, compact turn signals, and an LSL handlebar.
Turning their attention back to the running gear, the PBM squad also installed higher-spec Brembo brake calipers and floating aftermarket discs. Rommel is a pretty tall dude, so the bike’s foot pegs have been repositioned in order to suit his height. Tiny side covers fill up the subframe triangle, hiding the unsightly fuel pump away from onlookers’ eyes while offering easy access to the fuel lines.
For the color scheme, the shop handed things over to Justin Holmes at PopBang Classics, who applied a groovy mixture of black and yellow accompanied by carbon fiber details. Finally, this custom SportClassic is said to make just under 100 ponies at the rear wheel, and it tips the scales at 408 pounds (185 kg) with all the necessary fluids. Now that, boys and girls, is a considerable improvement over the factory-rated numbers!
