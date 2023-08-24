Porsche 914 Restomod by Fifteen Eleven Is a Vintage-Futuristic Combo, Order Books Now Open

This car is about prestige. About excitement. About enthusiasm. It is Fifteen Eleven Design's Porsche 914 restomod, blending retro style and contemporary mechanics.
Fifteen Eleven announced the project in 2021. It took them three years to get this car running. Now they have finally opened the order books. "Our vision has finally become reality," says Managing Director Ben Mellors. The team is aware that the rebuild took way more than they expected. But now they claim that the model is perfect in every direction.
It is a reinterpretation of the 1975 Porsche 914, a contemporary recreation, they say, of the air-cooled classic car.
It comes with carbon fiber body panels that don't follow the exact design lines of the Porsche 914, because Fifteen Eleven wanted it to be wider and more intimidating. The redesigned bonnet and front bumper completely change the front fascia. But it is not just for the sake of the looks, since they are also functional and are specifically designed to air with radiator and oil cooling.
Up front, projector LED headlights and 'Moby Dick' style of driving lights enhance the unique design, while a rear ducktail shows up at the opposite end.
Reiger three-way adjustable coil-over shock absorbers, typical for World Rally Cars, set into a Cayman-based suspension setup, bring the impressive handling and comfortable ride.
Brembo brakes four-piston calipers with cross-drilled, vented discs provide the stopping power. A fly-by-wire throttle and bespoke stainless exhaust system round up the mechanics. The Porsche 914 restomod rides on 18-inch Fuchs wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires.
It is powered by a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine, which has been extensively reworked. It now delivers between 380 and 400 horsepower (385 - 406 PS) sporting steel internals, forged pistons, and a Life Racing ECu, plus a power management system, taking it to over three times the performance it rolled off the assembly line with almost five decades ago. A performance that is the responsibility of a six-speed transmission.
"t is stunning to look at, but also to drive," the company's reps say, proud that their devotion to the project now shows in every inch of the car,
Fifteen Eleven put bespoke leather on board just about everywhere. They installed Recaro seats for that sporty, comfortable feeling.
The restomod is available in both right- and left-hand drive. Yet each car ordered is made every inch in compliance with what the customer demands. They can select the color, the trim, and the materials on board.
Bakewell, Derbyshire-based firm, which is the classic & prestige arm of World Rally Championship team Mellors Elliot Motorsport. The team holds 12 FIA World Rally Championship titles and can boast about several projects, with Alan Jones' Williams FW07/04 F1 decommission, Ford Escort MK1 Speedster Restomod manufacture, and Salon Price runner-up, the Maserati 3500 GT Inezione rebuild.
