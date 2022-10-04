The Porsche 914 is not a Volkswagen Beetle, at least not entirely. There were a fair amoun

The Porsche 914 is not a Volkswagen Beetle, at least not entirely. There were a fair amount of VW engines and other parts underneath the eloquent sports car body. Still, compared to the 911 of the day, the 914 is often the butt of people's unsolicited jokes. Even so, there's a thriving aftermarket for this car. Despite all the quips and jeers levied at it.

