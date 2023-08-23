Check Out the All-New 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Before You're Supposed to See It. Again!

The 'MQB-Coding & Retrofit' group on Facebook was the source of this second alleged leak, so do take all this with a hint of salt before there's anything official on the matter.
There's no secret that Volkswagen is one of the most beloved and hated brands in the world. On the one hand, they are the source of incredible legends such as the Beetle, T2, Golf, and Passat. On the other hand, they are also an irresistible source of memes regarding their unwillingness to innovate in terms of design – especially during recent history.
However, the world suddenly stops spinning whenever they change generations on a critical model. Well, it better catches back speed again or falls off its axis because the third generation of the Tiguan compact crossover SUV has been doing the rounds of the rumor mill more often than Mustangs perform their usual out-of-control tricks.
Just recently, since Volkswagen revealed the prototype in June with a tentative release of the model on its intended markets early next year, we have seen the CUV spied on countless occasions, soft-revealed by Volkswagen itself on more than one occasion, and also leaked on a couple of occasions. The first time it happened was just a few days ago when a crimson example was caught completely undisguised somewhere in Europe during a promotional photo shoot.
On that occasion, the next Tiguan iteration was caught from relatively far away and in top trim configuration judging by the amount of chrome ornaments. Now there's a second (alleged) leak coming from the 'MQB-Coding & Retrofit' group on Facebook. Do take all this with a healthy dose of salt, but members believe the photos come from MIB firmware, and we also think that the silver Tiguan in the gallery is a lower or base trim.
Regarding initial reactions, it's not great for Volkswagen – some think the current model that's still on the market is way better. Others think it's just a rebadged and slightly modified China-born Volkswagen Tayron. Meanwhile, the German automaker is busy sharing another 2024 Tiguan teaser with a couple of camouflaged prototypes – and all is meant to highlight the special new feature called the 'Driving Experience Switch.'
So, while the exterior design could be more catchy, the interior will be brimming with high-tech features, including a digital instrument cluster, HUD, and also a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was also seen on the new ID.7, complete with integrated climate control features. Lesser models will feature a 12.9-inch display, on the other hand. As for powertrains, VW plays it safe – as always, and will produce the new Tiguan on yet another upgrade of the MQB Evo modular platform, complete with gasoline units, mild hybrids, diesel turbos, and also a couple of plug-in hybrid variants.
However, the world suddenly stops spinning whenever they change generations on a critical model. Well, it better catches back speed again or falls off its axis because the third generation of the Tiguan compact crossover SUV has been doing the rounds of the rumor mill more often than Mustangs perform their usual out-of-control tricks.
Just recently, since Volkswagen revealed the prototype in June with a tentative release of the model on its intended markets early next year, we have seen the CUV spied on countless occasions, soft-revealed by Volkswagen itself on more than one occasion, and also leaked on a couple of occasions. The first time it happened was just a few days ago when a crimson example was caught completely undisguised somewhere in Europe during a promotional photo shoot.
On that occasion, the next Tiguan iteration was caught from relatively far away and in top trim configuration judging by the amount of chrome ornaments. Now there's a second (alleged) leak coming from the 'MQB-Coding & Retrofit' group on Facebook. Do take all this with a healthy dose of salt, but members believe the photos come from MIB firmware, and we also think that the silver Tiguan in the gallery is a lower or base trim.
Regarding initial reactions, it's not great for Volkswagen – some think the current model that's still on the market is way better. Others think it's just a rebadged and slightly modified China-born Volkswagen Tayron. Meanwhile, the German automaker is busy sharing another 2024 Tiguan teaser with a couple of camouflaged prototypes – and all is meant to highlight the special new feature called the 'Driving Experience Switch.'
So, while the exterior design could be more catchy, the interior will be brimming with high-tech features, including a digital instrument cluster, HUD, and also a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was also seen on the new ID.7, complete with integrated climate control features. Lesser models will feature a 12.9-inch display, on the other hand. As for powertrains, VW plays it safe – as always, and will produce the new Tiguan on yet another upgrade of the MQB Evo modular platform, complete with gasoline units, mild hybrids, diesel turbos, and also a couple of plug-in hybrid variants.