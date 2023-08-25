Volkswagen Amarok Looks Good in Fire and Rescue Livery

Volkswagen has just unveiled the Amarok fire and rescue pickup truck, and the model looks ready to provide first response in emergency situations. The Australian arm of the German brand has also introduced the Passat police car.
The Germans presented the prototypes at the AFAC23 emergency management conference and exhibition that took place in Brisbane, Australia. They are, so far, one-off models. But the Volkswagen representatives claim that the prototypes are currently under evaluation by various fleets in Australia and might end up in emergency missions.
Based on the Style trim, the Amarok prototype introduced in Australia is specifically designed for emergency services and sports several mods that make it appropriate for fire and rescue interventions.
The model comes with the stock 18-inch wheels and sports IQ.Matrix LED headlights. The load bed has been replaced by a closed structure, where specialized equipment for emergency situations will be stored.
The pickup truck is equipped with a reversing camera and parking sensors to facilitate manouvering in tight spaces, especially because the visibility has been reduced due to the presence of the closed structure at the rear.
There is a roof-mounted bar with red and blue lights, together with a siren. The Amarok wears a a metallic red shade with yellow and black stickers.
Volkswagen integrated an infotainment system with controls for the lights and siren, as well as number plate recognition capability. The system has been developed in collaboration with Lumen Australia, Obses UK and Ecco Safety Group.
Volkswagen teamed up with MFI Automotive Group, specialized in purpose-built bodies, and Ecco Safety Group, an expert in safety solutions and emergency systems, to develop the Amarok fire and rescue vehicle.
The pickup track did not undergo any powertrain changes. So it still sports the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 engine which delivers 247 horsepower (250 PS) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) to both axles via a ten-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system. No alterations have been carried out on the brakes, either.
At the AFAC23 in Brisbane, Volkswagen also presented a police pursuit vehicle based on the Passat Variant. The model also comes with a new screen integration system that allows the user to control the lights and siren from the stock information touchscreen. It is a move that saves space as well as weight.
The Australian emergency services fleet includes a wide range of Volkswagen vehicles. The Crafter, the Golf wagon, Tiguan Allspace Proline, and the outgoing Passat Proline in both sedan and wagon guise are among them. The latter, in a sedan version, was already discontinued in Australia this year, just like everywhere else, due to low sales numbers. For the exact same reason, the wagon is also going to be axed in 2023.
