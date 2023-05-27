Delta4x4's Volkswagen Amarok Is a Few Mods Away From Becoming a Monster Truck

The pickup crowd has its eyes on the new-gen Toyota Tacoma these days, which premiered recently with new everything, and it is about to get a new premium SUV sibling in the shape of the platform-sharing Lexus GX. Still, there are other contenders in the segment worth looking into.
One of them is the Volkswagen Amarok, which is not marketed on the left side of the pond, but its cousin with identical underpinnings, the Ford Ranger, is. And it was the German company's workhorse that recently got the Delta4x4 treatment, hence the explorer looks of the pictured copy.
The tuner specialized in bringing out the beast within all sorts of 4x4s, and improving their driving credentials on arduous tracks gave it a stylistic makeover and some technical enhancements. In the social media post shared below, they speak about the upgraded suspension that comprises, among others, a 100 mm (3.9 in) lift kit.
This helps it clear more serious obstacles off-road, and the fat tires wrapped around the multi-spoke black wheels improve traction. They measure 33 inches in diameter and fit neatly under the ultra-fat fenders. Detla4x4 claims that their take on the Volkswagen Amarok is 120 mm (4.7 in) wider than the stock one. A mount was added to the front end of the vehicle to install the additional lights, and further back, it has a pair of new side steps for enhanced ingress and egress, as it is much taller than before.
The pictured Amarok is presented in a lovely light blue shade, with lots of black trim and a touch of red up front. The tuner states that they are preparing additional upgrades for the potent workhorse made by Volkswagen, including protection for the engine, which likely means a metal plate. They are also looking to improve its hauling capability by giving it a roof rack. There is no word about extra oomph, but if this is what you're interested in, then there are different tuners out there that can massage the engine to make it more potent.
You are probably curious how much those interested in it will have to cough out for the Delta4x4's upgrades that turn the new-gen Volkswagen Amarok into a real overlander. The truth is that we don't hold the answer to this question, as only one entity can provide you with an exact sum, and that is the tuner responsible for the build. As a result, if you're curious about the Benjamins, then all you have to do is contact them, and they will tell you everything about it. On top of that, it's also a great way to find out what else they have in store. Now, be honest, do you like this Amarok?
