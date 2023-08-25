Volkswagen Amarok Pickup Turns Into Camper Truck With Rooftop Tent and Hardtop

I know it's still summer; before school starts, some of us still have planned vacations. But the automotive industry mostly dwindled and idled in June and July, while August became a full-blown work month.
Think about it for a second – there were some major introductions this month, like the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser (Prado or 250 in certain regions), the boxy 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, or the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. Plus, the world was taken by storm with a bit of help from the stunning premieres of Monterey Car Week 2023. And we're now eagerly waiting on Alfa Romeo's first supercar in more than a decade and a half on August 31.
But wait, as there is more, much more. Did you think the events dried up? Well, guess again, as the focus is now on specialty vehicles – all around the world. And we mean that when we say worldwide. Here, let me give you a few eloquent examples. Volkswagen just revealed the T7 California Camper Van Concept with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and pop-up roof tent (plus lots of cool features) at the Caravan Salon trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany.
GMC, meanwhile, is trying hard to make the Hummer EV behemoth a tad more interesting at the ongoing Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado (August 25-27). The main gist is that you can go off-grid with the EarthCruiser upfit that "is fully integrated for a complete, zero-tailpipe emissions overlanding solution." And now it's time to go from Australia, too.
There, Volkswagen, the MFI Automotive Group, and Ecco Safety Group have unveiled a prototype second-gen Amarok pickup truck for emergency services with fire-and-rescue vehicle integration. See how we took a periplus around the world? Now it's time to call the circle complete and head back to the 2023 Caravan Salon Düsseldorf event held between August 26 and September 3, where Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has a major presence at the show.
More precisely, aside from the T7 California prototype, there is also a new Amaro ditching its pickup truck ethos to act as a camper van with an integrated rooftop tent and a hardtop solution for the bed. This Amarok PanAmericana was modified by equipment supplier Genesis Import "to create the perfect overlander/camper van," including a pop-up rooftop tent, a 270-degree awning, and an Alu-Cab hardtop.
Regarding technical specifications, the black Amarok PanAmericana features the 3.0-liter V6 TDI turbo diesel engine with 177 kW/237 hp, AWD, and a rear differential lock. Further additions include the modified suspension, BFGoodrich AT tires with Delta wheels, and additional LED lighting units on the roof and front fascia, among others. In Germany, prices for the Amarok PanAmericana start from €69k (around $74k), and the Alu-Cab Canopy is available in two versions for €3,650 or €4,250 (almost $4k or $4,585).
