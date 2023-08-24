All-Electric Volkswagen ID.7, Priced From €57K in Europe, Is Now Available for Order

The Volkswagen ID.7 season is officially open in Europe: the German electric vehicle pre-sales can now be placed for the ‘Pro’ specification package. The car offers a range of up to 621 kilometers (WLTP) at a price of €56,995. So far, this is the only trim level that can be ordered. It comes equipped as standard with several ‘particularly convenient and high-quality technologies,’ like the augmented reality head-up display and the “Discover Pro Max” navigation system.

34 photos Photo: Volkswagen