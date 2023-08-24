All-Electric Volkswagen ID.7, Priced From €57K in Europe, Is Now Available for Order

The Volkswagen ID.7 season is officially open in Europe: the German electric vehicle pre-sales can now be placed for the ‘Pro’ specification package. The car offers a range of up to 621 kilometers (WLTP) at a price of €56,995. So far, this is the only trim level that can be ordered. It comes equipped as standard with several ‘particularly convenient and high-quality technologies,’ like the augmented reality head-up display and the “Discover Pro Max” navigation system.
Built on VW’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, with short overhangs and a long wheelbase, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) doesn’t compromise interior space or cargo volume. The luggage bay has 532 liters above the electric motor that drives the rear wheels.
The ID.7 is the first MEB model with a completely new drivetrain generation that delivers 210 kW (286 PS) and 545 Nm, making it the most powerful and torquiest motor available for the Volkswagen’s ID lineup. The powertrain equips the ID.7 regardless of the battery pack size, and VW claims it can offer an urban electric range of 774 km.
The Pro version has a 77-kWh battery pack that, at an average energy consumption of 16.3 - 14.1 kWh per 100 kilometers, ensures autonomy of up to 621 km (WLTP). The ID.7 comes with a list of standard equipment available only for a limited period to make the market launch more attractive to customers.
The keyless locking and starting system “Keyless Access,” with SAFELOCK, and a consistent package of driver aids also come as standard. The promotional offer includes Travel, Lane, Emergency, and Side Assists, Rear Traffic Alert, an exit warning system, and Area View (including a rear-view camera).
Apart from this luring limited-time choice, the ID.7 boasts several other amenities, such as intelligent electronic air vents. The air-conditioning enhancement circulates air across the whole interior, reaching the desired ambient temperature in a shorter time, thus saving energy when cooling or heating the cabin.
Two interior packages are available for the ID.7, and they are not exactly cheap – the €2,580 base level and the €4,450 ‘Plus,’ respectively. For the money, the buyer gets electric ergoActive comfort front seats with memory function and massage programs. The lower-priced optional extra includes an entry function, adjustable thigh support, pneumatic lumbar support, or background lighting with 30 (thirty!) different colors.
For the additional €2,000, supplementary head and side airbags, front, rear, and center airbags are installed, and the 13-speaker, 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system has a digital 16-channel amplifier and a subwoofer. Also, the aforementioned premium ergoActive seats feature intelligent seat climate control and activation of the lumbar and pelvic area in the ‘Plus’ trim level.
Volkswagen didn’t say when the first cars would arrive at the customers. Still, it gave a warning notice on its configurator page, stating that the standard fabric seat covers result in longer delivery times. If so equipped, the new ID.7 will arrive at the buyer more than nine months from now, in the second quarter of 2024.
Heated front seats and multifunction steering wheel with touch controls, voice control, laminated safety glass windscreen with wireless heating, and heated washer fluid nozzles. The black “Hudson” alloy wheels (8Jx19 at the front, 8.5Jx19 at the rear) with a diamond-cut finish come with wheel covers.
Thanks to the new IDA voice assistant’s capability to understand natural language, the panoramic sunroof (offered as an option) can turn transparent instead of the regular opaque by command. Alternatively, the swipe of a function surface in the headliner will do the same if no occupants want to talk to the car.
Three exterior packages are featured on the configurator, ranging from €2,260 to €4,585. The most expensive version includes progressive steering and the Adaptive Chassis Control DCC with three driving profiles (Comfort, Sport, or Individual). The drivers can tune the car to their preferred specifications, adjusting each setting separately in ‘Individual’ mode.
