Volkswagen Teases Its Most Powerful EV So Far, the ID.7 GTX All-Electric Sedan

Building on the long-lasting and proven GTI series, Volkswagen now offers go-faster versions of its EVs under the GTX badge. The company just revealed the third model to benefit from the sportier upgrades: the ID.7 GTX. The German brand teased us with little information regarding the EV, with a full-on launch planned for the IAA Mobility event in Munich in September 2023.
The ID.7 all-electric sedan premiered three weeks ago, and Volkswagen did not wait long to announce a faster version to please customers looking for a more potent version. However, the upgrades aren't limited to performance, as the ID.7 GTX will boast a host of sporty design elements.
We've already seen the GTX versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 models – the public warmly welcomed them, as the brand announced that almost 40% of the ID. series orders in 2022 were placed for the GTX variants.
Like its siblings, the ID.7 GTX will sport the trademark red and black color combo. You'll discover black gloss elements, a black roof paint finish, and darkened windows, providing the variant with a more powerful and imposing look compared to the standard ID.7. The theme continues inside, with contrasting red stitching on the seats, doors, and dash panel.
At the core of the EV is VW's dual-motor all-wheel drive system with a vehicle dynamics manager, an in-house software that enables the car to reach the optimum blend of efficiency, dynamic, and driving stability. Besides the powertrain, the software also manages the braking, steering, and chassis control system. Customers can change the car's behavior by selecting their preferred driving profile. The ID.7 is the sixth EV to be built on Volkswagen's modular electric drive (MEB) architecture, but the sedan's running gear and steering have been improved.
The ID.7 is Volkswagen's flagship model in the ID. Family, offering superior quality both in its parts and performance. It comes with an impressive range as well, with the top-of-the-line version being able to drive for up to 435 miles (700 km) before it needs to be plugged in again.
The regular ID.7 is the most powerful Ev in Volkswagen's lineup, as it is capable of generating 282 hp (286 ps). Although we don't know the exact figures for the GTX version, we can expect quite an upgrade.
It's rumored that the GTX version will combine the base model's 282-hp motor with the ID.4 GTX's 107-hp (110-ps) front motor, bringing the total combined output to almost 390 hp (395 ps). Furthermore, the range will probably be slightly decreased, while the 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) should be getting an improvement compared to the standard ID.7 Pro's 6.5 seconds. Finally, you can also expect a bump from the ID. 7's estimated starting price of $55,000 (€ 50,370).
