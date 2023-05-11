Volkswagen Teases Its Most Powerful EV So Far, the ID.7 GTX All-Electric Sedan

Building on the long-lasting and proven GTI series, Volkswagen now offers go-faster versions of its EVs under the GTX badge. The company just revealed the third model to benefit from the sportier upgrades: the ID.7 GTX. The German brand teased us with little information regarding the EV, with a full-on launch planned for the IAA Mobility event in Munich in September 2023.

6 photos Photo: Volkswagen