The Doors of Your Volkswagen ID.4 May Open Unexpectedly, Recalled Issued for 35k Vehicles

Twinned with the ID.3, the ID.4 has been hit with another safety recall stemming from a supplier's oversight. More specifically, door handles produced by Witte Automotive Czechia feature circuit boards that – due to water ingress – may unlock the doors at speeds no higher than 9 miles per hour (around 15 kph).
Volkswagen became aware of this concern back in 2021 after two reports of door openings were filed with the German automaker's North American division. The subsequent analysis revealed wiring damage and water ingress. Two further cases were received in 2022, prompting the peeps in Wolfsburg to start investigating the matter with the aforementioned supplier. Volkswagen determined the root cause for the doors opening without prior warning in March 2023. The root cause is – of course – poor water ingress protection.
The Czech Republic-based supplier took measures on the production line on April 14, although Volkswagen didn't publicly detail those measures. When the Product Safety Committee finally decided to recall the ID.4, the Volkswagen Group of America was aware of 28 cases with receipt dates from June 2021 to April 2023.
Dealers have already been instructed to inspect each door handle and – if necessary – replace any door handle assembly with damaged wiring or any signs of moisture on the printed circuit board. What's more, Volkswagen has also told its dealer network to install a software update with new – yet undisclosed – parameters.
2021 to 2022 model year ID.4 crossovers are called back, namely vehicles produced in the period between December 15, 2020 and December 12, 2022. Owners are recommended to run their VINs on the NHTSA's website to confirm whether a vehicle is recalled or not. Volkswagen-branded envelopes with information about recall number 23V-312 will be mailed by June 30.
The ID.4 sold 20,511 units in 2022 stateside, up 22.5 percent from the 16,742 deliveries in 2021. Sales improved tremendously in the first quarter of 2023, with Volkswagen reporting 9,758 deliveries compared to a measly 2,755 for the first three months of 2022.
All variants of the compact-sized crossover benefit from the federal tax credit, which lowers your tax liability by up to $7,500 with the purchase of a brand-new electric vehicle. Priced at $38,995 sans destination charge – or $31,495 after including the federal tax credit – the ID.4 comes in eight flavors in this part of the world.
The most expensive of the bunch is the AWD Pro S Plus, which features the larger of two batteries. Equipped with 20-inch alloys, heated rear seats, and Climatronic Touch three-zone automatic climate control, the top-of-the-line grade needs 5.8 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (just under 100 kph) and covers up to 255 miles (410 kilometers) on a full charge of its 82-kWh battery.
Standard is what Volkswagen calls the most basic of specifications, which offers no more than 209 miles (336 kilometers) between charging stops. It's not a dreary car, though. In addition to stylish 19-inch alloys, the standard features list also includes ID.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technologies, a digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen, LEDs for the headlights and taillights, heated front seats, wireless charging for your mobile phone, as well as wireless App-Connect.
