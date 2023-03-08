America’s 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Will Debut Summer 2023 With Three-Row Seating

A 15-window Volkswagen Deluxe Microbus from 1951 recently took the Best in Class award for Volkswagen Transporters at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance. The German automaker couldn’t miss this opportunity to shell out more information on the ID. Buzz for America, which is coming this coming summer as a 2024 model.

21 photos Photo: Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien