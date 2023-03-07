This VW Beetle Widebody Kit Was Inspired by a Videogame, Should Have Remained There

You know how most ‘petrolheads’ mourn the death of the Volkswagen Beetle? Well, I may attract some hate for saying it, but I don’t. It was ugly, unexciting to drive, and the final installment shared its roots with the Golf Mk6 – so, why not get a Golf instead?
The Wolfsburg brand pulled the plug on it in 2019, and thank God and every other deity for that. Fingers crossed that it won’t come back under a silly name, like the Volkswagen ID. Beetle, with an electric powertrain, because they do have the ability to make it happen. A Beetle-badged crossover would be even worse, so let’s hope it stays dead and buried.
We won’t delve into the history of the Bug, because there are tons of stories on that online. Instead, we will highlight one particular example that was modified by Prior Design. This tuner tends to bring out the beast within quite a few hot cars, and in this instance, the result isn’t something to write home about. The vehicle sports a widebody kit, inspired by the one featured in the Gran Turismo Sport videogame on PlayStation, and even though it was nicely executed, the result is childish, to say the least.
Who needs a widebody kit for the VW Beetle? It’s not like it would make it faster and more exciting to drive, be it in a straight line or on twisty roads. On their official website, Prior Design refers to the parts as being “artistic masterpieces,” adding that they give the car a “more masculine and beefy presence.” On a healthier note, they did limit the production to 53 copies worldwide, so let’s hope that none of our neighbors decide to spend many Benjamins on one, as we wouldn’t want to know that there is one ‘lurking’ behind a garage door nearby.
The bundle comprises the obvious front and rear fender extensions. There are new side skirts too, an apron added to the front bumper, and new a diffuser at the rear. The pictured car rides on a set of concave wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, shod in grippy tires, which would look better on a Lamborghini if you ask us. However, the alloys are not bad at all, and they do suit the design of this Beetle that features some new decals on it. It sports a custom paint job, unless that’s a wrap of course, and it has black Volkswagen logos on it.
Prior Design’s widebody kit fits all 2011-2019 Beetle A5 models, and they haven’t said anything about the pricing. However, it’s not exactly a new product, as it is a few years old, and chances are you won’t find these parts on the tuner’s shelves anymore. This is one story we’re glad we picked up late.
