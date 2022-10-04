All-Original 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Found in a Barn After Years of Hiding

Historically speaking, the model year 1968 witnessed quite a lot of changes on the Volkswagen Beetle, as the carmaker introduced plenty of styling refinements, including new bumpers and taillights.
And just like all the other cars sold in the States, the Bug now came with several safety improvements in order to comply with the new regulations, including a collapsible steering column.
A surprisingly well-preserved ’68 Beetle is also fighting for a second chance today after spending many years in hiding, and as anyone can tell based on the provided photos, it does require the typical TLC for a car that’s been sitting for a long time.
The metal, however, is in pretty good shape, and according to the Craigslist seller, it doesn’t come with major rust or dents. A repaint, however, is a must if you want to use it as a daily driver.
The sunroof, which is actually a rather rare option, requires work as well, and the owner says they already made a series of fixes, including replacing the padded dash.
The engine under the hood no longer starts, but on the other hand, it does turn over. This means it’s not stuck, so in theory, bringing it back to life should still be possible.
The Bug was purchased as part of an estate sale, and the owner says it continues to be entirely original. The four-cylinder inside is also the one that came with the car, so at the end of the day, bringing it back to factory specs shouldn’t be a nightmare project.
And best of all, it’s not expensive either, as the owner is willing to let the Beetle go for no more, no less than $3,000. Of course, an in-person inspection is also recommended, but keep in mind that driving the car home isn’t possible given the engine isn’t running.
