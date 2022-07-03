Rare 1946 Volkswagen Beetle Found in a Basement, Spent Decades in the Dark

More on this:

1 Tiny Home Woodlands Vault Boasts a Raised Living Space, Has Amazing Storage

2 Need a Restomod Candidate on the Cheap? This 1966 Mercury Park Lane Would Do Wonderfully

3 Hot Wheels Unleashed Expansion Jurassic World Racing Season Goes Live Today

4 This $139 Million Mega-Mansion With Its Own Supercar Elevator and Display Is Insane

5 14 Years In, Man Still Digging Basement with Tiny RC Construction Machinery